‘It’s not time to change,’ Ford says, as Tory has yet to officially resign

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says “it’s not time to change” as Toronto Mayor John Tory has yet to officially resign after admitting he had an affair with someone who used to work in his office.

Ford was asked about the situation involving Mayor Tory during an unrelated press conference on Wednesday, after Tory made the shocking announcement late Friday that he would step down as mayor.

A reporter asked Ford if he would like to see Tory reconsider his decision to resign.

“That’s going to be up to the mayor and his family,” Ford said in response, adding that it’s a “private” matter.

“There’s your private family and then there’s business and I can tell you Mayor Tory has been a phenomenal partner. He’s been a really good mayor for the City of Toronto and just in my opinion, it’s not time to change.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ford said Toronto has been working well with the federal and provincial governments, adding that what happens in the mayor’s private life is only of concern to him and his family.

Tory is planning to stay on until the city budget process is finalized and on Wednesday was present in council as a meeting got underway.

Some councillors have been trying to convince Tory not to resign, saying the city needs strong leadership, while others have said Wednesday’s budget debate could see attempts to alter certain proposals in the document.

The budget is the first Tory prepared under new “strong mayor” powers granted by the provincial government.

Ford said he believes it’s fair that Tory is staying on to try and pass the budget because he’s the one who put it together and that it would be good for Torontonians if the budget is passed. But Ford noted that he would work with anyone who is in office.

Ford was asked to clarify if he is urging Tory to reconsider his resignation, to which the premier responded that is up to the mayor, but indicated he believes Tory should stay on.

Story continues below advertisement

The premier said that the province has a great relationship with Toronto and said Tory has done a “good job” as mayor.

“The guy’s a relentless worker,” he said.

“Is he the best thing that we have in Toronto? Yes, he is the best thing. And let’s not upset the apple cart for a personal issue he’s dealing with. He’s a really, really good mayor. And let’s move forward.”

Ford was also asked whether he was worried that his government’s “strong mayor” powers would backfire if a more left-leaning mayor gets into office.

The powers grant the mayor veto over changes and the ability to push through his fiscal plan with only one-third council support.

The premier said while he wouldn’t rescind the powers (he said he actually plans on expanding them), “If a lefty mayor gets in there, God help the people of Toronto.”

“Folks, I’ll tell you, if a left-wing mayor gets in there, we’re toast. I’ll tell you, it would be a disaster, in my opinion,” Ford said.

Freeland says she didn’t encourage Tory to stay on

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland responded to a report that she called Tory and encouraged him to stay on as mayor, saying that is “entirely untrue.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Like very many Torontonians, I was very surprised, even shocked, by what we learned on Friday night,” Freeland said.

“Mayor Tory admitted to making a serious mistake and to a serious error in judgement. He took responsibility for that mistake, he apologized for that mistake and he took responsibility by resigning. That was the right thing to do and that was the necessary thing to do.”

— With files from The Canadian Press