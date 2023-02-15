Guelph, Ont. police investigating theft of tools, equipment at construction site

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Guelph, Ont., are investigating a break and enter at a construction site in the west end of the city.

They were notified Monday morning and went to an area of Paisley Road and Elmira Road South.

Investigators say the break-in occurred over the weekend and a large quantity of tools and equipment were stolen from the site.

They say the stolen items included a generator, rotary laser, and more than a dozen batteries and chargers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.