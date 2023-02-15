Menu

Crime

Guelph, Ont. police investigating theft of tools, equipment at construction site

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 15, 2023 9:48 am
Guelph Police Services headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Services headquarters. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Police in Guelph, Ont., are investigating a break and enter at a construction site in the west end of the city.

They were notified Monday morning and went to an area of Paisley Road and Elmira Road South.

Investigators say the break-in occurred over the weekend and a large quantity of tools and equipment were stolen from the site.

Thousands of dollars in ABS pipes stolen from Guelph, Ont. business: police

Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

They say the stolen items included a generator, rotary laser, and more than a dozen batteries and chargers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.

 

