Guelph, Ont. police investigating theft of tools, equipment at construction site

Police in Guelph, Ont., are investigating a break and enter at a construction site in the west end of the city.
They were notified Monday morning and went to an area of Paisley Road and Elmira Road South.
Investigators say the break-in occurred over the weekend and a large quantity of tools and equipment were stolen from the site.
Trending Now
Read more: Thousands of dollars in ABS pipes stolen from Guelph, Ont. business: police
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
They say the stolen items included a generator, rotary laser, and more than a dozen batteries and chargers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments