Residents evacuated from downtown Hamilton apartment due to release of bear spray

Several residents in a downtown Hamilton apartment complex were evacuated amid a hazardous materials call on Tuesday afternoon.
Hamilton fire say bear spray was released on one of six floors at a Cathcart Street residence near Wilson Street and Wellington North.
About 50 residents were ushered out of the building and into buses by fire crews as a precaution.
Read more: Central Hamilton residence suffers close to $250K in fire damage
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Paramedics didn’t have an exact number of how many people they assisted with minor complaints.
Five ambulances were on the scene during the evacuation but did not transport any patients to hospital.
Firefighters were able to contain and disperse the airborne material eventually allowing residents to return to their units late afternoon.
Comments