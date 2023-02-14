Manitoba RCMP seize guns, ammo from Peguis First Nation home

A search at a Peguis First Nation home, part of an ongoing investigation, led to the seizure of firearms and ammunition, Manitoba RCMP say.
A man and a woman, both 27, were arrested at the scene Wednesday and each charged with four counts of unauthorized weapon possession and three counts of careless storage of a weapon, as well as a charge of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device.
Read more: Winnipeg police seize guns, drugs from 2 homes on Friday
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Officers from the Fisher Branch detachment seized four firearms, ammunition, and prohibited magazines.
Trending Now
RCMP continue to investigate.
More than 80 guns, ammo seized in raid at rural Manitoba home: RCMP
Comments