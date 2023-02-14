Manitoba RCMP seize guns, ammo from Peguis First Nation home

Send this page to someone via email

A search at a Peguis First Nation home, part of an ongoing investigation, led to the seizure of firearms and ammunition, Manitoba RCMP say.

A man and a woman, both 27, were arrested at the scene Wednesday and each charged with four counts of unauthorized weapon possession and three counts of careless storage of a weapon, as well as a charge of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device.

Officers from the Fisher Branch detachment seized four firearms, ammunition, and prohibited magazines.

RCMP continue to investigate.