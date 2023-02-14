Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP seize guns, ammo from Peguis First Nation home

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 3:52 pm
Firearms seized by Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
Firearms seized by Manitoba RCMP. Manitoba RCMP
A search at a Peguis First Nation home, part of an ongoing investigation, led to the seizure of firearms and ammunition, Manitoba RCMP say.

A man and a woman, both 27, were arrested at the scene Wednesday and each charged with four counts of unauthorized weapon possession and three counts of careless storage of a weapon, as well as a charge of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device.

Read more: Winnipeg police seize guns, drugs from 2 homes on Friday

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Officers from the Fisher Branch detachment seized four firearms, ammunition, and prohibited magazines.

RCMP continue to investigate.

RCMP Manitoba RCMP crime in Manitoba Peguis First Nation Guns Seized Firearms Seized Fisher Branch RCMP
