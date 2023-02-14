‘There is community here’: Drag queen set to perform at Sask. Rush game

A drag queen and trans performer will be taking the stage at a Saskatchewan Rush game on Feb. 25, and the announcement has created some buzz.

Performer Karma K said she moved from Kindersley to Saskatoon, and said that’s where she found drag.

“It was almost like a fever dream,” Karma K said.

“I joined the glee club, I whispered to a friend that I maybe wanted to try drag the next year, and someone through the University of Saskatchewan Students’ Union (USSU) Pride Centre, who I actually now mentor in drag, ironically, said ‘Oh, yeah, I heard you wanted to shoot drag.'”

She said that person then offered to shoot some video for her.

“I threw on some makeup and I sang Fly Me to the Moon by Frank Sinatra.”

She said she’s been doing drag for almost four years, noting her first performance was at a campus bar show.

Karma K said it’s amazing to be able to perform at the SaskTel Centre for the Rush game.

“I didn’t even have a wig for my first performance, so to think that I’m performing on such an incredible platform like this, it’s so honouring to me, I so deeply appreciate it. Especially as a trans person, it makes such a big difference for representation.”

She says it means the world that Saskatchewan Rush is supporting the trans community.

“Everybody here knows what Rush is, we love Rush. If you haven’t been to a Rush game once in your life, or at least heard about it, you don’t live in Saskatchewan.”

Tyler Wawryk of the Saskatchewan Rush said this is an opportunity to educate, have conversations, and give some representation to the LGBTQ2 community.

“Having Karma K perform at half-time, again, I think it’s an opportunity to educate people in our community, to spark those conversations. Sometimes they’re hard conversations for people, but that’s what we’re hoping to achieve here,” Wawryk said.

He said they’re looking to educate people about pride as well, and address some of the misconceptions about drag.

“We want everyone to feel welcome. It’s one thing to say it and say anybody can come to a game, but I think wearing the jerseys and making it our theme, and having members of the community come out and perform, that’s kind of walking the walk.”

He said the pride theme night will have the team don special pride jerseys, and pride shirts will also be available.

“We’re changing our jerseys for that night. We have pride T-shirts so people can represent that in their clothing and show their support so that people from that community, who maybe haven’t felt that welcome in certain environments, we hope that this does make them feel welcome.”

Karma K said she wants queer people and kids to feel represented.

“All I ever wanted, at least in terms of my drag career, is to make queer people, especially trans people and trans kids, feel represented and see someone like them on a platform like this, to understand that they’re not alone in the world and that there are so many possibilities as to what they can do with themselves in their lives, and it’s not limited to what the odd movie and television show can show them.”

Karma K also addressed some of the hate aimed at drag performances.

“A lot of people assume that all drag is ‘adult entertainment,’ because a lot of it is seen and comes from adult night life,” Karma K said. “Drag is so much more than that now.”

She said that drag used to be confined to nightlife because the community was so discriminated against, but that as acceptance built up, drag has become just another regular form of entertainment.

“We can adapt our performance style to our audience. It’s not going to be sexual in nature. I am doing nothing different than any of the cheerleaders you’d have out there, and if I’m honest, they’re probably wearing less than I do.”

Karma K also had a message for anyone experiencing trans hate in the community.

“Find community. There is community here and we love you and we will welcome you. Go to OUTSaskatoon. If there’s ever a place to find community, it’s OUTSaskatoon.”

She added Saskatoon Pride holds events for both queer youth and adults, and that there are pride homes for those who may get cast out of their homes because of discrimination.

“There are so many places here for you, and I am so sorry that your experience has been negative, but there are positive things for you out there, and we’re here for you.”