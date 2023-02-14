Menu

Health

Nova Scotia will not meet its pledge to reduce surgical backlog by February

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2023 12:05 pm
Dartmouth hospital unveils tech to ease some surgical wait times
The Dartmouth General Hospital unveiled some new technology on Friday that it hopes will ease surgical wait times for hip and knee replacements. Megan King has that story – Jan 13, 2023
The Nova Scotia government is admitting it will not meet its pledge to reduce the province’s surgical backlog to national standards this month.

The Progressive Conservatives promised shortly after the August 2021 election that they would cut the backlog to 12,000 people within 18 months — by February 2023.

Nova Scotia Health Authority CEO promises to meet national surgical wait time benchmarks by 2025

How rising food prices make eating healthy a big-time struggle for some Canadians

Nova Scotia’s wait list is about 21,500 people, well shy of the standard set by the Wait Times Alliance — a group of national medical specialty societies.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson says that steps have been made to increase efficiency in operating rooms and that the health system is “gaining momentum” toward shrinking the list.

Nova Scotia surgical wait list down by about 3,400 patients, committee told

She says that for three consecutive quarters the number of completed surgeries has been larger than the number of new patients added to the surgical wait list.

Health authority CEO Karen Oldfield promised in December that Nova Scotia would hit the 12,000-person target by mid-2025.

Nova Scotia among the highest in wait times for medical procedures in Canada

Sleep-deprived Calgarian still waiting for CPAP machine following massive recall

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2023.

