Canada

Nova Scotia surgical wait list down by about 3,400 patients, committee told

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2022 3:00 pm
An unidentified woman heads past the Halifax Infirmary in Halifax on Tuesday, April 24, 2012. Nova Scotia health officials say there are 22,600 people waiting for various surgeries in the province, down from 26,000 in May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
An unidentified woman heads past the Halifax Infirmary in Halifax on Tuesday, April 24, 2012. Nova Scotia health officials say there are 22,600 people waiting for various surgeries in the province, down from 26,000 in May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV

Nova Scotia health officials say there are 22,600 people waiting for various surgeries in the province, down from 26,000 in May.

Health authority CEO Karen Oldfield told a legislature committee today that although progress is being made on clearing the backlog, it will take time.

Oldfield says the immediate goal is to get back to 2019 levels before the COVID-19 pandemic, with a longer term goal of achieving national benchmarks for such things as orthopedic surgeries by mid-2025.

Read more: IWK top doctor says Halifax hospital getting ‘slammed’ as flu cases spike

She said that to hit the benchmarks, the health system will have to perform an additional 2,500 surgeries a year.

Oldfield says part of the problem is a lack of information on how many people are waiting for surgical consults and referrals.

She says the health authority is on track to implement a new email-based referral system by the end of March that will help it better manage its surgical wait list.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

