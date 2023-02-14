Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Illegal caribou hunting with snowmobiles and knife costs La Ronge men $18,600 in fines

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 1:05 pm
File photo of a woodland caribou.
File photo of a woodland caribou. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Peninsula Clarion, M. Scott Moon
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three men from La Ronge, Sask., were charged for their involvement in illegally chasing and killing a woodland caribou, which resulted in fines totalling $18,600.

The incident took place on Russell Lake last spring, with the final suspect sentenced in La Ronge provincial court recently.

Read more: Woman wanted in dangerous La Ronge, Sask. firearms incident arrested

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Zane Layman pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 to unlawful hunting and using a vehicle to chase wildlife and was banned from hunting for four years with a $14,000 fine.

Two additional offences for possessing illegally taken wildlife and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal were withdrawn by the Crown.

The other two men, Carter Cossette and Robin Louis Jr., resolved their cases on July 21, 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Cossette pleaded guilty to unlawfully chasing wildlife with a vehicle and got a reduced fine of $1,800.

Trending Now

Louis didn’t appear in court and was found guilty of the same offences. He was fined $2,800.

Both men also received a one-year hunting suspension.

Read more: Quebec premier warns Ottawa against unilateral action to protect province’s caribou

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Conservation officers received reports of the incident on April 28, 2022, noting that the investigation led to employees of a local drilling company that was working in the area and was owned by Layman.

Cellphone videos and photos showed two caribou being chased by three snowmobilers for roughly 13 kilometres.

A video showed one caribou falling through the ice, recovering, then being chased to exhaustion, with a man, who was later identified as Layman, killing the animal with a knife.

The government of Saskatchewan said the boreal woodland caribou are a federally listed threatened species.

Click to play video: 'Study captures wildlife activity in Crowsnest Pass'
Study captures wildlife activity in Crowsnest Pass
Advertisement
Saskatchewan NewsHuntingFinesLa RongeProvincial CourtConservation OfficersWoodland Caribou
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers