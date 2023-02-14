Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Guelph woman charged after police say hot coffee was thrown at staff

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 14, 2023 11:14 am
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. File photo
A Guelph woman is apparently in hot water after a social service agency employee was scalded with a cup of hot coffee.

Guelph police were informed about a woman who went to the social service agency office in the downtown area around 8:40 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say the woman was found walking inside the office when she was approached by an employee.

They say the woman was reminded that she was trespassing a few days earlier and was not allowed to be inside the building.

Investigators say that apparently made the woman upset and she threw a cup of hot coffee at the employee’s face.

They say the employee suffered redness and temporary vision loss.

Read more: Two Guelph men charged with assault after argument became physical: police

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The woman fled on foot but was found and arrested by police a short distance away.

The 31-year-old is facing charges of assault with a weapon, trespassing, and breach of probation.

She was held for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

