Guelph woman charged after police say hot coffee was thrown at staff

A Guelph woman is apparently in hot water after a social service agency employee was scalded with a cup of hot coffee.
Guelph police were informed about a woman who went to the social service agency office in the downtown area around 8:40 a.m. Monday.
Investigators say the woman was found walking inside the office when she was approached by an employee.
They say the woman was reminded that she was trespassing a few days earlier and was not allowed to be inside the building.
Investigators say that apparently made the woman upset and she threw a cup of hot coffee at the employee’s face.
They say the employee suffered redness and temporary vision loss.
Read more: Two Guelph men charged with assault after argument became physical: police
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
The woman fled on foot but was found and arrested by police a short distance away.
The 31-year-old is facing charges of assault with a weapon, trespassing, and breach of probation.
She was held for a bail hearing on Tuesday.
Comments