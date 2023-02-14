Guelph woman charged after police say hot coffee was thrown at staff

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph woman is apparently in hot water after a social service agency employee was scalded with a cup of hot coffee.

Guelph police were informed about a woman who went to the social service agency office in the downtown area around 8:40 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say the woman was found walking inside the office when she was approached by an employee.

They say the woman was reminded that she was trespassing a few days earlier and was not allowed to be inside the building.

Investigators say that apparently made the woman upset and she threw a cup of hot coffee at the employee’s face.

They say the employee suffered redness and temporary vision loss.

The woman fled on foot but was found and arrested by police a short distance away.

The 31-year-old is facing charges of assault with a weapon, trespassing, and breach of probation.

She was held for a bail hearing on Tuesday.