Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Quebec looks to modernize vocational training with $81.3M investment

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 12:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Teachers mark Valentine’s Day with friendly protest'
Teachers mark Valentine’s Day with friendly protest
Teachers are using Valentine’s Day to remind the government that they too need a little love. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports from a friendly protest in downtown Montreal with more on their demands.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In an act to fight against increasing school dropout rates, particularly in the regions, the government of Quebec will invest $81.3 million in vocational training by 2027.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville made the announcement Tuesday before giving a speech to the Montreal Chamber of Commerce (CCM).

Read more: New Quebec-based study suggests teaching practices hinder Black youth

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“I want our young people to continue their studies and evolve in the fields they love and which are essential to the Quebec economy. We are therefore taking concrete steps to modernize vocational training and make it even more attractive,” Drainville said.

The funding will be used to modernize the current curriculum in vocational schools.

Read more: Montreal West Island students learn about the Holocaust

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Story continues below advertisement

It will also be used to help sustain close to 200 small-cohort trade programs in regional areas of Quebec.

Trending Now

The injection of funds will be used in particular to update certain programs. Drainville gave the example of customer service training, “which dates back to 20 years.”

“We must modernize certain courses.”

Read more: ‘It’s a special story’ — Ukrainian team beats Romania 2-0 at Quebec peewee hockey tournament

Read next: Google AI chatbot Bard gives wrong answer, sending shares plummeting

The minister’s event was overshadowed by teachers’ unions protesting outside the venue.

Members of the Fédération du personnel professionnel des collèges (FPPC) and the Fédération Autonome de l’Enseignement (FAE) used Valentine’s Day to get their message across.

Demonstrators played classic love ballads and held heart-shaped balloons demanding the public education sector be shown more love.

“Our work conditions are not competitive anymore. Our members receive better offers from other employers and they leave the system and we’re losing a lot of expertise,” Éric Cyr, president of the FPPC, said.

with files from The Canadian Pres

QuebecSchoolProtestGovernmentUnionTradesBernard DrainvilleTrade schoolVocational training
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers