Quebec looks to modernize vocational training with $81.3M investment

Send this page to someone via email

In an act to fight against increasing school dropout rates, particularly in the regions, the government of Quebec will invest $81.3 million in vocational training by 2027.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville made the announcement Tuesday before giving a speech to the Montreal Chamber of Commerce (CCM).

“I want our young people to continue their studies and evolve in the fields they love and which are essential to the Quebec economy. We are therefore taking concrete steps to modernize vocational training and make it even more attractive,” Drainville said.

The funding will be used to modernize the current curriculum in vocational schools.

Story continues below advertisement

It will also be used to help sustain close to 200 small-cohort trade programs in regional areas of Quebec.

The injection of funds will be used in particular to update certain programs. Drainville gave the example of customer service training, “which dates back to 20 years.”

“We must modernize certain courses.”

The minister’s event was overshadowed by teachers’ unions protesting outside the venue.

Members of the Fédération du personnel professionnel des collèges (FPPC) and the Fédération Autonome de l’Enseignement (FAE) used Valentine’s Day to get their message across.

Demonstrators played classic love ballads and held heart-shaped balloons demanding the public education sector be shown more love.

“Our work conditions are not competitive anymore. Our members receive better offers from other employers and they leave the system and we’re losing a lot of expertise,” Éric Cyr, president of the FPPC, said.

— with files from The Canadian Pres