‘NYPD Blue’ child star Austin Majors dies at 27

Former child star Austin Majors, who was best known for his role on NYPD Blue, has died. He was 27.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office confirmed Majors, who also used the name Austin Setmajer-Raglin, died Feb. 11 in a residential building.

There is no known cause of death. Authorities have deferred the case “pending additional investigation.”

“Austin Majors (Setmajer-Raglin) was an artistic, brilliant and kind human being,” said his sister, Kali Majors-Raglin. “Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career.”

She said after her brother graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in film and television production, he had a passion for “directing and music producing.”

“Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever,” Majors-Raglin said.

Clear Talent Group, who previously represented Majors, said in a statement that “Austin’s talents were boundless.”

“Most people will remember him as young Theo Sipowicz on ABC’s NYPD Blue and the voice of Young Jim in Disney’s Treasure Planet, but we will remember him as the caring, generous, and kindhearted individual that he was,” the group’s director Philip Marcus said in the statement.

In the 2000s, Majors appeared in 48 episodes of NYPD Blue as Theo Sipowicz, son of protagonist and detective Andy Sipowicz, played by Dennis Franz.

He also appeared on the TV shows ER, According to Jim and Desperate Housewives. Majors voiced Young Jim in the 2002 Disney feature film Treasure Planet.