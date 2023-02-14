Menu

Canada

‘Really disappointed’: Halifax community heartbroken over park vandalism

By Vanessa Wright Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 9:50 am
Click to play video: 'Halifax’s Westwood Park victim of vandalism'
Halifax’s Westwood Park victim of vandalism
The community of Westwood Park in Halifax is in shock after the most recent act of vandalism left their beloved park badly damaged. Vanessa Wright reports.
Residents of a Halifax neighbourhood are in shock after the most recent act of vandalism left their beloved park badly wrecked.

Westwood Park, located in the west end of the city, had become a safe haven for members of the community, bringing them a sense of belonging through year-round activities. Kids in the area call the place magical; it’s where they go tobogganing and play friendly soccer.

The park is maintained by volunteers, the City Kidds Escape Society, who have put on free gardening and sports events for youth in the area since 2015.

But last week, it became a target of vandalism.

Trees were cut and monuments were burned and wrecked, leaving the park and its facilities unrecognizable.

Tina Raftus, founder of the City Kidds Escape Society, says the park is “too important to too many people” for this to continue.

“I don’t know if it’s outsiders or who it is, or if it’s just someone that, you know, is just going through some trouble and stuff, but we just want it to stop,” Raftus said.

A monument at Westwood Park in Halifax was burned and littered by vandals. View image in full screen
A monument at Westwood Park in Halifax was burned and littered by vandals. Vanessa Wright / Global News
Graffiti could be found on tables and playground equipment around the park. View image in full screen
Graffiti could be found on tables and playground equipment around the park. Vanessa Wright / Global News

Raftus said she was disappointed to see the damage. To the community, it’s more than just a park.

“The kids worked so, so hard bringing everything up. Like, we have school tours, everybody from around,” she said.

“It’s nothing like hearing four different languages on the soccer field, and so many people from various places that are new to Canada come here and tell me this is the only place that they found peace.”

Raftus hopes raising awareness of the vandalism will help bring more eyes to the park, and prevent further damage.

“I decided to contact the news and see if we can get more eyes on the garden because it’s so important to the community overall, it’s just heartbreaking.”

The volunteer said she had reached out to the area’s councillor and was told by city staff the vandalism has been reported.

— with files from Global News’ Karla Renić

Community GardenHalifax West EndWestwood ParkWestwood Park VandalismHalfiax childrens parkHalifax park destroyedHalifax vandalismPlayground vandalized
