Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP search for missing Smiths Falls man

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 9:15 am
Lawrence Bertrim hasn't been seen since Sept. 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Lawrence Bertrim hasn't been seen since Sept. 30, 2022. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public for assistance to help find out what happened to Smiths Falls resident Lawrence Bertrim.

According to police, Bertrim was last seen around 11 p.m. in downtown Smiths Falls.

Smiths Falls police have been investigating this as a missing persons case.

Read more: Addington Highlands man charged after ‘several’ break and enters, car theft

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The OPP is now engaged and working collaboratively with the Smiths Falls Police Service under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say investigators and family members are concerned for Bertrim’s well-being and believe someone in the community has information regarding his whereabouts.

Trending Now

Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to call the dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-9404.

Click to play video: 'Kingston Polar Plunge'
Kingston Polar Plunge
OPPOntario Provincial Policemissing personMissing ManSmiths FallsFoul Playlawrence bertrim
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers