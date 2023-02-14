OPP search for missing Smiths Falls man

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public for assistance to help find out what happened to Smiths Falls resident Lawrence Bertrim.

According to police, Bertrim was last seen around 11 p.m. in downtown Smiths Falls.

Smiths Falls police have been investigating this as a missing persons case.

The OPP is now engaged and working collaboratively with the Smiths Falls Police Service under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Family, friends and police need your help to locate Lawrence Bertrim, missing since September. The #OPP is now engaged and working collaboratively with #SmithsFalls Police, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch. Know something? Call 1-844-677-9404. pic.twitter.com/jMbksCKs0p — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 13, 2023

Police say investigators and family members are concerned for Bertrim’s well-being and believe someone in the community has information regarding his whereabouts.

Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to call the dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-9404.