3 injured after home invasion in Thornhill, suspects outstanding

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say three people were taken to hospital for treatment after a home invasion in Thornhill on Monday night.

Const. Mark Lau told Global News the home invasion happened near Bathurst Street and Flamingo Road, just south of Highway 7, at around 8:30 p.m.

Lau said three armed, masked men entered the residence, where three victims were inside.

He said all three suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

The suspects then fled the area and police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or video surveillance to come forward.

There is no vehicle description at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not say what was taken during the home invasion and said investigators are still processing the scene.