Crime

3 injured after home invasion in Thornhill, suspects outstanding

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 7:52 am
Police outside a residence following a home invasion in Thornhill on Feb. 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Police outside a residence following a home invasion in Thornhill on Feb. 13, 2023. Max Trotta / Global News
York Regional Police say three people were taken to hospital for treatment after a home invasion in Thornhill on Monday night.

Const. Mark Lau told Global News the home invasion happened near Bathurst Street and Flamingo Road, just south of Highway 7, at around 8:30 p.m.

Lau said three armed, masked men entered the residence, where three victims were inside.

He said all three suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

Read more: Police say victim in hospital after shooting in rural area of York Region

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The suspects then fled the area and police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or video surveillance to come forward.

There is no vehicle description at this time.

Police did not say what was taken during the home invasion and said investigators are still processing the scene.

York Regional Police
