2 dead, 2 others injured after crash on Highway 427 off-ramp to Dundas

Officials say two people are dead and two others have critical injuries after a crash on Highway 427 in Etobicoke.
The crash happened on the Highway 427 southbound off-ramp to Dundas Street at around 11:23 p.m. Monday.
Paramedics said two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their ages and genders were not released.
Read more: Ontario police remind drivers to renew licence, registration as automated plate readers rolled out
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Two other people, a man and a woman, were taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.
The ramp was closed overnight as collision reconstruction crews work to determine how the crash occurred.
Comments