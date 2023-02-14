Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 dead, 2 others injured after crash on Highway 427 off-ramp to Dundas

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 7:14 am
The crash happened on Highway 427 southbound off-ramp to Dundas Street on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. View image in full screen
The crash happened on Highway 427 southbound off-ramp to Dundas Street on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Adam Dabrowski / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officials say two people are dead and two others have critical injuries after a crash on Highway 427 in Etobicoke.

The crash happened on the Highway 427 southbound off-ramp to Dundas Street at around 11:23 p.m. Monday.

Paramedics said two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their ages and genders were not released.

Trending Now

Read more: Ontario police remind drivers to renew licence, registration as automated plate readers rolled out

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Two other people, a man and a woman, were taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

The ramp was closed overnight as collision reconstruction crews work to determine how the crash occurred.

OPPTorontoOntario Provincial PoliceEtobicokeDundas StreetHighway 427Etobicoke crashHighway 427 crashcrash Highway 427Dundas Street off ramp
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers