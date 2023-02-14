2 dead, 2 others injured after crash on Highway 427 off-ramp to Dundas

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say two people are dead and two others have critical injuries after a crash on Highway 427 in Etobicoke.

The crash happened on the Highway 427 southbound off-ramp to Dundas Street at around 11:23 p.m. Monday.

Paramedics said two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their ages and genders were not released.

Two other people, a man and a woman, were taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

The ramp was closed overnight as collision reconstruction crews work to determine how the crash occurred.