Province hopes to bring more international nurses to Alberta

The Alberta government is providing more spaces and financial aid to get internationally educated nurses accredited in the province.

The province is hoping foreign nurses will be able to fill the shortfall in Alberta’s health-care system.

It announced students will be able to access up to $30,000 in bursaries and it will create 600 new seats for nurse bridging programs.

Alberta’s advanced education minister says many internationally educated nurses face long wait lists and significant financial barriers to gain accreditation.

Any internationally educated nurse who accepts the bursary is required to work in Alberta for one year for each $6,000 received.

The spaces and bursaries will be available in the 2023-2024 academic year.