Health

Province hopes to bring more international nurses to Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2023 5:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Concerns being raised about number of nurses needed in Alberta'
Concerns being raised about number of nurses needed in Alberta
Expanding Alberta's health-care capacity will require more workers, including front-line nurses. But after two years of long, hard shifts, there's worry that a shortage is imminent. As Dan Grummett reports, young people are stepping up but can't fill all of the gaps – Feb 28, 2022
The Alberta government is providing more spaces and financial aid to get internationally educated nurses accredited in the province.

The province is hoping foreign nurses will be able to fill the shortfall in Alberta’s health-care system.

It announced students will be able to access up to $30,000 in bursaries and it will create 600 new seats for nurse bridging programs.

Alberta’s advanced education minister says many internationally educated nurses face long wait lists and significant financial barriers to gain accreditation.

Any internationally educated nurse who accepts the bursary is required to work in Alberta for one year for each $6,000 received.

The spaces and bursaries will be available in the 2023-2024 academic year.

Click to play video: 'Some Alberta nurses leaving front-line care for more work-life balance'
Some Alberta nurses leaving front-line care for more work-life balance
© 2023 The Canadian Press

