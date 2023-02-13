Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police officer found guilty in takedown of man arrested for jaywalking

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 3:38 pm
Video captures Jamiel Moore-Williams being arrested for Jaywalking by Vancouver police in 2018. View image in full screen
Video captures Jamiel Moore-Williams being arrested for Jaywalking by Vancouver police in 2018. Submitted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Vancouver police officer has been found guilty of assault with a weapon in connection with the arrest of a Black man  jaywalking on the Granville Strip five years ago.

Const. Jarrod Sidhu was charged over the 2018 arrest of Jamiel Moore-Williams.

During the arrest, which was caught on camera, Moore-Williams was tasered multiple times. One officer can also be seen kneeing him.

Moore-Williams claimed he was targeted because of his race.

He also said he was taken to hospital and then to jail.

He was later issued a ticket for jaywalking and charged with obstruction. Both were stayed.

Trending Now

Read more: ‘I could have died’: B.C. man speaks out over takedown that could see officers charged

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Story continues below advertisement

An assault charge against another Constable involved in the arrest, Jagpreet Ghuman, was also stayed last year.

No sentencing date has been set for Sidhu.

– With files from Julie Nolin, Global News

Click to play video: 'Two VPD officers charged over takedown of Black man arrested for jaywalking'
Two VPD officers charged over takedown of Black man arrested for jaywalking
UBCVancouver Police DepartmentPolice ViolenceVancouver BCJamiel Moore-WilliamsJamiel Moore-Williams arrestJamiel Moore-Williams arrest verdictjaywalking arrest bcvancouver police officer assault with a weaponvancouver police officer guilty
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers