Vancouver police officer found guilty in takedown of man arrested for jaywalking

A Vancouver police officer has been found guilty of assault with a weapon in connection with the arrest of a Black man jaywalking on the Granville Strip five years ago.
Const. Jarrod Sidhu was charged over the 2018 arrest of Jamiel Moore-Williams.
During the arrest, which was caught on camera, Moore-Williams was tasered multiple times. One officer can also be seen kneeing him.
Moore-Williams claimed he was targeted because of his race.
He also said he was taken to hospital and then to jail.
He was later issued a ticket for jaywalking and charged with obstruction. Both were stayed.
An assault charge against another Constable involved in the arrest, Jagpreet Ghuman, was also stayed last year.
No sentencing date has been set for Sidhu.
– With files from Julie Nolin, Global News
