Suspects sought in reported theft of Pride flag in Aylmer, Ont., police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Aylmer, Ont., are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect vehicle sought in connection with the reported theft of a Pride flag late last week.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. Friday to an unspecified address in the town for a reported theft, police said in a statement on Monday.

The caller told officers that three male youths had attended the residence and stolen a Pride flag that was outside the home, police said.

According to the caller, the three were last seen travelling eastbound on Highway 3 in a blue pickup truck, police said.

“The vehicle is described as a blue pick-up truck with 1500 or 5100 as part of the Ontario licence plate numbers,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Aylmer police.