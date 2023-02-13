Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspects sought in reported theft of Pride flag in Aylmer, Ont., police say

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted February 13, 2023 2:38 pm
A stock photo of a rainbow flag. View image in full screen
A stock photo of a rainbow flag. The Canadian Press file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Aylmer, Ont., are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect vehicle sought in connection with the reported theft of a Pride flag late last week.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. Friday to an unspecified address in the town for a reported theft, police said in a statement on Monday.

The caller told officers that three male youths had attended the residence and stolen a Pride flag that was outside the home, police said.

Trending Now

Read more: Charges withdrawn against man accused of stealing Pride flag in Norwich Township

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

According to the caller, the three were last seen travelling eastbound on Highway 3 in a blue pickup truck, police said.

“The vehicle is described as a blue pick-up truck with 1500 or 5100 as part of the Ontario licence plate numbers,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Aylmer police.

OntarioLGBTQPrideLGBTQ2Ontario crimePride FlagAylmerAylmer Policepride flag theftflag theft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers