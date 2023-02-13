OPP arrest 2 Windsor, Ont. men in Simcoe County drug trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A Simcoe County drug trafficking investigation by Ontario Provincial Police in Orillia, Ont., has led to two Windsor men facing a slew of charges.

OPP seized over half a kilogram of illicit drugs (CSDA) and a loaded firearm.

On Feb. 9, at approximately 2:20 p.m., members of the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11 near the Town of Bracebridge in relation to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Police arrested two individuals in the vehicle and seized a loaded Glock 45 caliber handgun, a bag of ammunition, a cell phone and a digital scale.

Police also seized 578 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of methamphetamine, 169 grams of fentanyl, and $36,000 in cash.

As a result, Ali Hamieh, 23, and Mohamed AL Kuhaly, 19, both of Windsor, face a long list of charges, including three counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused were held for a bail hearing on Friday, Feb. 10.