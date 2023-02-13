Menu

Salmon Arm man laughing all the way to the bank after $50K win

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 2:30 pm
Richard Lambert of Salmon Arm was at a loss for words upon realizing he scored the top prize of $50,000 playing BCLC’s Super Crossword Scratch & Win ticket. View image in full screen
Richard Lambert of Salmon Arm was at a loss for words upon realizing he scored the top prize of $50,000 playing BCLC’s Super Crossword Scratch & Win ticket. Courtesy: BCLC
Richard Lambert of Salmon Arm, B.C., was at a loss for words upon realizing he scored the top prize of $50,000 playing BCLC’s Super Crossword Scratch & Win ticket.

“I was at home and thought, ‘what the heck?’” Lamber said in a BCLC press release.

“I asked to see my brother’s phone so I could check the ticket to make sure.”

When asked what it felt like to win, he offered up some joyful insight into his state of mind.

“I don’t have words, just laughter,” he said.

Lambert plans to make a few practical purchases with his prize and he’s going to save a bit, too.

He purchased his ticket from the Salmon Arm Chevron at 101 Trans-Canada Hwy.

