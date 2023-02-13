Addington Highlands man charged after ‘several’ break and enters, car theft

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation by the Lennox and Addington County community street crime unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police has led to charges for one person.

Police say in January, the L&A County CSCU began an investigation into several break and enters, thefts and other property-related incidents that occurred in L&A County, as well as Frontenac and Centre Hastings.

According to the OPP, on Feb. 1, officers responded to an incident where a vehicle was taken without consent, and the victim was reportedly threatened. The suspect was not located, but the investigation revealed it was the same suspect involved in several other multi-jurisdictional incidents.

On Feb. 8, members of the L&A County CSCU arrested and charged 27-year-old Dylan Godfrey-Kellar of Addington Highlands Township, with:

two counts of breaking into and entering a place with intent to commit indictable offence

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

theft under $5000

theft under $5,000 of a motor vehicle

taking a motor vehicle without consent

uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

four counts of failure to comply with probation order

two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.