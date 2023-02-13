Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Why a Montreal town has installed signs warning drivers of ‘dangerous’ ditches

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 12:02 pm
The town of Baie-D'Urfé installs signs warning drivers of ditches. View image in full screen
The town of Baie-D'Urfé installs signs warning drivers of ditches. Global News

The town of Baie-D’Urfé is warning drivers of dangerous ditches along Sunny Acres Street and Lakeview Road.

The town has installed 16 new yellow signs informing drivers of the potential risk of falling into the open ditch.

The move comes after 13 cases of cars veering off the road were reported by residents this winter.

In a statement to residents, the town said it acknowledges that the open ditches “could prove to be dangerous.”

Read more: ‘Dangerous’ ditches in Baie-D’Urfé cause multiple minor collisions

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“The town has noted that a number of incidents have occurred since the beginning of the winter and as stated, we will act in order to ensure the safety of the public,” the statement reads.

Story continues below advertisement

Dug during the summer, the ditches and culverts serve as a city water drainage system, especially during the spring thaw.

Trending Now

The work on the trenches was due to be completed in November 2022 but it was delayed, according to the town, leaving the project unfinished.

The final step of the $3.5-million project will be the laying of sod, scheduled for spring 2023.

Read more: Drainage project causes tempers to boil in heated Baie D’Urfé city council meeting

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

The new signs are only a temporary measure. The town is actively working on possible solutions that would “alter the original plans” to make the troubled areas safer for drivers.

In the meantime, the town is asking residents in the area to drive safely.

“Please be cautious between now and the end of winter. Your safety and security is of paramount importance,” a statement reads.

Click to play video: '‘Dangerous’ ditches in Baie-D’Urfé cause multiple minor collisions'
‘Dangerous’ ditches in Baie-D’Urfé cause multiple minor collisions
West IslandDrivingBaie-D’UrféMontreal West IslandSignsDangerousDitchMontreal DrivingBaie D'Urfe DitchesHeidi EktvedtBaie D'Urfe trenchesDriving safety measures
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers