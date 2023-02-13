Why a Montreal town has installed signs warning drivers of ‘dangerous’ ditches

Send this page to someone via email

The town of Baie-D’Urfé is warning drivers of dangerous ditches along Sunny Acres Street and Lakeview Road.

The town has installed 16 new yellow signs informing drivers of the potential risk of falling into the open ditch.

The move comes after 13 cases of cars veering off the road were reported by residents this winter.

In a statement to residents, the town said it acknowledges that the open ditches “could prove to be dangerous.”

“The town has noted that a number of incidents have occurred since the beginning of the winter and as stated, we will act in order to ensure the safety of the public,” the statement reads.

Dug during the summer, the ditches and culverts serve as a city water drainage system, especially during the spring thaw.

The work on the trenches was due to be completed in November 2022 but it was delayed, according to the town, leaving the project unfinished.

The final step of the $3.5-million project will be the laying of sod, scheduled for spring 2023.

The new signs are only a temporary measure. The town is actively working on possible solutions that would “alter the original plans” to make the troubled areas safer for drivers.

In the meantime, the town is asking residents in the area to drive safely.

“Please be cautious between now and the end of winter. Your safety and security is of paramount importance,” a statement reads.