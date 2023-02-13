Menu

Entertainment

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds welcome 4th child together

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 12:07 pm
A split photo. On the left is Ryan Reynolds, his mother Tammy, and Blake Lively, who is no longer pregnant. On the right is Blake Lively standing in a kitchen, showing off her baby bump. View image in full screen
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds quietly welcomed their fourth child together. Lively shared a photo to Instagram of herself, no longer visibly pregnant, husband Reynolds, his mother Tammy celebrating the 2023 Super Bowl. Instagram / @blakelively

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have quietly welcomed their fourth child together.

Though neither actor has yet to publicly confirm the birth of their new baby, Lively, 35, shared an Instagram photo to mark the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, and her baby bump is noticeably missing.

Read more: Rihanna pregnant for 2nd time, reveals bump during Super Bowl 2023 halftime show

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023,” Lively wrote, adding that she had “been busy.”

Story continues below advertisement

The post featured a photo of Reynolds, 46, beside Lively and his mother Tammy. Lively also shared photos of four Super Bowl-inspired dishes.

The post triggered a wave of congratulations from fans and other celebrities alike.

“Epic post! For all the reasons!!!” commented Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld.

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan to be deposed in Samantha Markle’s defamation lawsuit, judge says

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

American entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran also commented, joking that she and her own husband “haven’t been THAT busy in years!”

Trending Now

The couple already have three daughters together: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

Click to play video: 'King Charles, Camilla meet actors Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney during visit to Wrexham'
King Charles, Camilla meet actors Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney during visit to Wrexham

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Reynolds said the entire family was ready to welcome the fourth child.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m very excited,” he said. “We’d have to be. You know, you’d have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn’t like it. It’s gonna be nuts, but we’re very excited.”

Read more: Christina Applegate hints at retiring from acting as she battles MS

Read next: Google AI chatbot Bard gives wrong answer, sending shares plummeting

Lively revealed her pregnancy in September 2022 on the red carpet for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit. She also shared the announcement on Instagram in the hopes that “the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a (unicorn) sighting will leave me alone.”

She wrote that the paparazzi “freak me and my kids out,” and condemned media outlets and social media accounts that share nonconsensual photos of children.

Story continues below advertisement

The name and sex of the newest addition to the Lively-Reynolds family are not yet publicly known.

Ryan ReynoldsBlake Livelyryan reynolds kidsblake lively pregnantblake lively ryan reynoldsBlake Lively babyBlake Lively kidBlake Lively updateDid Blake Lively have her baby?Ryan Reynolds babyRyan Reynolds daughterRyan Reynolds update
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

