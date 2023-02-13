Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds welcome 4th child together

Send this page to someone via email

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have quietly welcomed their fourth child together.

Though neither actor has yet to publicly confirm the birth of their new baby, Lively, 35, shared an Instagram photo to mark the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, and her baby bump is noticeably missing.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023,” Lively wrote, adding that she had “been busy.”

The post featured a photo of Reynolds, 46, beside Lively and his mother Tammy. Lively also shared photos of four Super Bowl-inspired dishes.

The post triggered a wave of congratulations from fans and other celebrities alike.

“Epic post! For all the reasons!!!” commented Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld.

American entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran also commented, joking that she and her own husband “haven’t been THAT busy in years!”

The couple already have three daughters together: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Reynolds said the entire family was ready to welcome the fourth child.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “We’d have to be. You know, you’d have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn’t like it. It’s gonna be nuts, but we’re very excited.”

Lively revealed her pregnancy in September 2022 on the red carpet for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit. She also shared the announcement on Instagram in the hopes that “the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a (unicorn) sighting will leave me alone.”

She wrote that the paparazzi “freak me and my kids out,” and condemned media outlets and social media accounts that share nonconsensual photos of children.

The name and sex of the newest addition to the Lively-Reynolds family are not yet publicly known.