Police investigate ‘targeted’ assault on campus at Wilfrid Laurier University

Send this page to someone via email

An assault that occurred last month at Wilfrid Laurier University is now under investigation by Waterloo regional police.

They say that on Jan. 16, at around 3 p.m., the victim was walking in the hallway of a building on campus when they were assaulted.

The victim was left with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack.

Police say they were contacted on Friday about the incident, which investigators believe was “targeted.”

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the assault to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.