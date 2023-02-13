Queen’s University, faculty association reach tentative deal after lengthy negotiation

Queen’s University and its faculty association have avoided a strike after reaching a tentative deal Feb. 10.

The new deal spans three years and includes annual increases of 3.5 per cent, increases to base stipends for adjuncts, increases to amounts paid in lieu of benefits for term adjuncts, increases to professional expense reimbursement, increases to the Scholarly Research Fund for Adjuncts, expenses for commuting adjuncts, increases to head stipends, and other increases.

The union says it has also successfully resisted university concessions on copyright, teaching day and requirements to engage in applying for research grants.

“Thank you for your support and engagement throughout this process. It was your demonstrated resolve through the strike vote, solidarity actions, and the work of the Job Action Committee that enabled us to negotiate these gains. The Bargaining Team extends a special note of gratitude to the Executive Committee, who have stood firmly behind us and ensured that we had all the resources and support we needed to do the job,” the faculty association said in a statement.

The Queen’s University Faculty Association also secured increases in the Scholarly Research Fund for Adjuncts, which the union says existed previously but was regularly pro-rated because there were insufficient funds to assist the number of qualified applicants. It added that many adjunct faculty conduct research and they are often unpaid by the university for this research. The fund helps to compensate the workers for their work but has consistently been inadequate, QUFA says.

Bargaining lasted eight months, and the faculty association says it will get in touch with members early next week regarding the next steps and impending ratification.