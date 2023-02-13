Explosion destroys multiple houses under construction in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Fire crews say an explosion caused by a gas leak in east Ottawa has “taken out” multiple houses under construction and one person has been rescued from the wreckage.
Ottawa Fire Services say the explosion today took place in the suburb of Orleans.
Fire crews say gas was still leaking shortly after 7 a.m.
They say firefighters used chainsaws to cut through the wreckage to rescue one person, who was in stable condition and talking.
Ottawa police say roads are closed in the area.
Police are directing people displaced by the explosion to two nearby meeting points.
