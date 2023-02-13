Menu

Fire

Explosion destroys multiple houses under construction in Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2023 7:49 am
Firefighters use chainsaws to cut through a large amount of debris after an explosion destroys multiple houses under construction in Ottawa on Feb. 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Firefighters use chainsaws to cut through a large amount of debris after an explosion destroys multiple houses under construction in Ottawa on Feb. 13, 2023. Ottawa Fire / Twitter

OTTAWA — Fire crews say an explosion caused by a gas leak in east Ottawa has “taken out” multiple houses under construction and one person has been rescued from the wreckage.

Ottawa Fire Services say the explosion today took place in the suburb of Orleans.

Fire crews say gas was still leaking shortly after 7 a.m.

They say firefighters used chainsaws to cut through the wreckage to rescue one person, who was in stable condition and talking.

Read more: Ottawa mayor seeks funding help to cover shortfalls from provincial housing bill

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Ottawa police say roads are closed in the area.

Police are directing people displaced by the explosion to two nearby meeting points.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

