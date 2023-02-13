Explosion destroys multiple houses under construction in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA — Fire crews say an explosion caused by a gas leak in east Ottawa has “taken out” multiple houses under construction and one person has been rescued from the wreckage.

Ottawa Fire Services say the explosion today took place in the suburb of Orleans.

Fire crews say gas was still leaking shortly after 7 a.m.

They say firefighters used chainsaws to cut through the wreckage to rescue one person, who was in stable condition and talking.

Ottawa police say roads are closed in the area.

Police are directing people displaced by the explosion to two nearby meeting points.

Story continues below advertisement

@OttFire Firefighters used chainsaws to cut through a large amount of debris & have rescued one person from the wreckage. Individual was stable & talking. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/ch1hm144nB — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) February 13, 2023

We are on scene in Orleans for a gas leak that caused an explosion & has taken out multiple houses under construction in the areas of Tenth Line & Shallow Pond Pl. Gas in still leaking at this time. #OttNews ⛔️ Please avoid the area ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/EWIm5oxao7 — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) February 13, 2023