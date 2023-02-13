Menu

Crime

Woman injured after ‘unprovoked’ slashing at TTC’s Spadina subway station: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 6:33 am
The TTC logo is seen on the side of a subway car at Kipling Station on Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
The TTC logo is seen on the side of a subway car at Kipling Station on Aug. 5, 2022. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Toronto police say a woman was injured after she was slashed across the face in an “unprovoked attack” on TTC’s Spadina subway station.

Emergency crews were called to the subway station at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the woman sustained minor injuries to her face.

They also said the incident was a slashing and an unprovoked attack.

The suspects fled the subway station, police said, adding investigators are reviewing video to determine who they are and where they fled.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Toronto PoliceTTCToronto Transit CommissionToronto transitSpadinaToronto transit systemSpadina Subwaytoronto transit crimeTTC slashing
