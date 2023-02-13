Woman injured after ‘unprovoked’ slashing at TTC’s Spadina subway station: police

See more sharing options

Toronto police say a woman was injured after she was slashed across the face in an “unprovoked attack” on TTC’s Spadina subway station.

Emergency crews were called to the subway station at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the woman sustained minor injuries to her face.

They also said the incident was a slashing and an unprovoked attack.

The suspects fled the subway station, police said, adding investigators are reviewing video to determine who they are and where they fled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

STABBING:

Spadina Subway

– reports of a woman stabbed

– police o/s

– officers located a woman w/ an injury to her face

– @TorontoMedics o/s – assessed injuries as minor, being treated

– TTC special constables o/s @TTCnotices

– suspects fled

– ongoing investigation#GO341045

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 13, 2023