Politics

Israeli airstrike hits militant site in Gaza after rocket attack

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 12, 2023 9:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Blinken says ‘deep concern’ expressed in Israeli and Palestinian meetings'
Blinken says ‘deep concern’ expressed in Israeli and Palestinian meetings
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says "deep concern" was expressed during meetings with Israeli and Palestinian officials as he concluded a two-day visit to Jerusalem and West Bank on Tuesday. “Across my meetings with Israel's government, the Palestinian Authority, our partners in Cairo — I heard a deep concern about the current trajectory. But I also heard constructive ideas for practical steps that each side can take. To lower the temperature, foster cooperation, and bolster people's security," Blinken said – Jan 31, 2023

Residents of the Gaza Strip said Israeli aircraft launched a series of airstrikes at militant sites in the coastal Palestinian territory early Monday.

The airstrikes appear to be a response to the firing of a rocket by Palestinian militants toward southern Israel Saturday evening. Israeli air defenses intercepted the rocket.

Read more: Israel will not halt judicial overhaul legislation ‘for even a minute’: justice minister

The Israeli military said the airstrikes targeted an underground rocket manufacturing complex run by Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Gaza-Israel frontier had been largely quiet in recent months, but there have been intermittent rocket fire and airstrikes influenced by soaring violence between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

