Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Weather

High wind warning issued for B.C.’s South Coast for Monday

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 12, 2023 7:03 pm
High winds whip up sand as a couple walks along Spanish Banks Beach in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday April 29, 2013. View image in full screen
High winds whip up sand as a couple walks along Spanish Banks Beach in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday April 29, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A special weather warning has been issued for B.C.’s South Coast with high winds expected to hit the region on Monday.

“The combination of strong pressure gradient and an unstable airmass will bring a strong wind event to the B.C. South Coast from Monday afternoon to Monday evening,” Environment Canada staff said.

Global BC Weather’s wind forecast. View image in full screen
Global BC Weather’s wind forecast. Global News

Read more: Snowfall warning issued for parts of Coquihalla Highway

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

According to Environment Canada, winds will reach up to 90 km/h for western Metro Vancouver, Juan De Fuca Strait, and some parts of Vancouver Island.

Winds up to 70 km/h are expected near the Strait of Georgia.

“The rain Sunday will be followed by very windy conditions in the wake of the cold front,” Global BC Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle said.

The high winds are expected to begin Monday afternoon and will last until Monday evening, according to the warning.

B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 11

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur,” the warning said.

“High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches.”

B.C. residents are urged to report all downed power lines by either calling 911 or 1-866-436-7847 to contact FortisBC.

