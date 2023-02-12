Winter storm expected to hit Jasper National Park and increase avalanche hazard

See more sharing options

A winter storm is forecast to hit Jasper National Park Sunday, increasing the avalanche warning.

Upwards of 30 centimetres of snow is expected to hit the area. Avalanche Canada says this will require control work to be completed after the storm has passed and conditions are safe.

Icefields Parkway, from Parker Ridge to Saskatchewan River Crossing will be closed Monday starting at 11 a.m.

Maligne Lake Road will be closed from 8 a.m. Monday between the Maligne Hostel and Maligne Lake.

Parks Canada will continue to monitor the situation. Road conditions and storm updates can be found on 511 Alberta’s social media.