Edmonton man attempts to break own record for longest self-caught frisbee toss on skates

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton man is attempting to break his own world record for the longest self-caught frisbee toss while on skates Saturday.

Rob McLeod — or Frisbee Rob, as he’s known in some circles — was just shy of 93 metres on his previous record attempt and today aimed for 100. But, despite his best efforts, Rob did not break the record, and his old 93-metre record still stands.

The wind was blowing in the wrong direction, said McLeod.

“Today the wind was tricky. When I showed up the wind was in the opposite direction of what I’d been practicing and we tried the other direction, but the wind wasn’t quite there,” he said. “I still had a good one at 79-metres, but sometimes you just can’t find that right line.”

Story continues below advertisement

He added that he really wanted to try to break the record at the Silver Skate Festival in Hawrelak Park, where he set the record initially, before the park closes for renovations.