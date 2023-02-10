Menu

Sports

Playoff round finalized at 2023 Viterra Championship

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 10:20 pm

There were no major upsets to start the Manitoba men’s curling championship, but that changed in a big way on Friday.

Second seed Reid Carruthers and fourth seed Corey Chambers both suffered their first loss in the A-Event qualifying games.

Carruthers was sent to the B-Side with a 7-5 loss to Brandon’s Steve Irwin, while Chambers was upset by fifth seed Braden Calvert 6-4.

Top seed Matt Dunstone, and third seed Ryan Wiebe joined Irwin and Calvert in the next round as they also secured playoff berths with victories in the morning draw.

But both Carruthers and Chambers still qualified for the playoff round by winning their B-Event qualifiers later on Friday. Carruthers bounced back to take down Sean Grassie 6-4, and Chambers also won a do or die over Tanner Lott to qualify for the final eight.

JT Ryan and Justin Richter gained the final two playoff berths.

The playoff round started on Friday night.

The final is scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Yellowhead Community Rec Centre.

