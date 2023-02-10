Investigators release video, images of Vancouver senior scam suspect

Send this page to someone via email

A video of a suspect accused of being involved in a “prolific seniors scam” was released by Vancouver police Friday.

The video shows a man approaching a home’s front door, turning and saying a few words before leaving the property.

“We are renewing warnings to seniors and their loved ones after additional victims have reported being scammed out of tens of thousands of dollars in recent weeks,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

“These fraudsters continue to pull on the heartstrings of seniors by using high-pressure tactics to convince elderly people that their loved ones have been arrested and need bail money to get out of jail.”

In a recent incident on Jan. 30, an 81-year-old man received a phone call from a man who identified himself as a police officer. The victim was told he needed to give $12,000 to the man for bail money because his “grandson had been arrested on drug charges,” police said.

“Later that day, a suspect came to the victim’s door, collected the cash, and was caught on camera.”

Visintin continued, “the photo and home surveillance footage released is someone we believe posed as a courier in that incident and stole thousands of dollars from an unsuspecting senior. We’re asking anyone who knows this man or sees him to call the police.”

Tips can be reported to VPD’s financial crime unit at 604-717-0503.