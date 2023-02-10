Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Investigators release video, images of Vancouver senior scam suspect

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 5:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Investigators release video of Vancouver senior scam suspect'
Investigators release video of Vancouver senior scam suspect
Vancouver police investigators have released video and images of a man who is accused of being involved in a prolific senior scam operation Friday.

A video of a suspect accused of being involved in a “prolific seniors scam” was released by Vancouver police Friday.

The video shows a man approaching a home’s front door, turning and saying a few words before leaving the property.

Read more: Vancouver police release image of homicide suspect after fatal fire

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“We are renewing warnings to seniors and their loved ones after additional victims have reported being scammed out of tens of thousands of dollars in recent weeks,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

“These fraudsters continue to pull on the heartstrings of seniors by using high-pressure tactics to convince elderly people that their loved ones have been arrested and need bail money to get out of jail.”

In a recent incident on Jan. 30, an 81-year-old man received a phone call from a man who identified himself as a police officer. The victim was told he needed to give $12,000 to the man for bail money because his “grandson had been arrested on drug charges,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Later that day, a suspect came to the victim’s door, collected the cash, and was caught on camera.”

Read more: Vancouver Police shoot and kill man ‘behaving erratically’ on Granville Bridge, IIO called in

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Visintin continued, “the photo and home surveillance footage released is someone we believe posed as a courier in that incident and stole thousands of dollars from an unsuspecting senior. We’re asking anyone who knows this man or sees him to call the police.”

Tips can be reported to VPD’s financial crime unit at 604-717-0503.

Click to play video: 'Photo released of suspect wanted in connection to Downtown Eastside murder'
Photo released of suspect wanted in connection to Downtown Eastside murder
Related News
Vancouvervancouver policeVPDVancouver crimeBC FraudVancouver senior scamBC fraudsterPolice release scammer videoVancouver senior scam suspect
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers