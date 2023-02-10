Pension plan shift key for new collective agreement between Trent University and support staff

Send this page to someone via email

A new three-year collective agreement has been ratified between Trent University and hundreds of support staff employees at the campuses in Peterborough and Durham Region.

In late January, a tentative deal was struck between OPSEU Local 365 and the university. On Thursday the majority of union members voted in favour of the deal and on Friday Trent’s board of governors ratified the agreement.

The previous four-year collective agreement expired on June 30, 2022.

Trent University noted one “highlight” in the agreement is a commitment to the transition from the university’s single employer pension plan to the University Pension Plan (UPP), a jointly sponsored pension plan, effective Jan. 1, 2025.

“I’d like to congratulate both bargaining teams for their work on reaching this agreement,” stated Dr. Leo Groarke, university president and vice-chancellor. “In a situation in which the legal decisions on Bill 124 created a complex bargaining environment, the agreement continues an era of very positive labour relations at Trent. The move to a jointly sponsored pension plan also provides a secure, sustainable pension for staff and ensuring the financial sustainability of Trent University moving forward.”

OPSEU represents over 460 employees at Trent’s campuses in Peterborough and Oshawa. Local 365 includes administrative support, caretakers, buildings and services, systems analysts, maintenance workers, teaching assistants and computing, library, scientific and secretarial staff.

“I am pleased to say that OPSEU Local 365 for the support staff of Trent University has successfully ratified a new three-year agreement,” said Local 365 president Adele Devlin.

“This was a very intricate process as it involved us moving our pension to the UPP. I believe we have a lot of wins in this agreement. The agreement is a testament of the hard work and commitment on both sides. I am very proud of what our bargaining team was able to achieve in this round of negotiations.”

Other highlights include a focus on employee mental health and wellness through staff training initiatives, benefit increases for vision care, massage, physiotherapy and psychological care, amendments to job competition, evaluation provisions and processes and across-the-board wage increases, effective July 1 in each of the three years.