World

King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils emblem ahead of May ceremonies

By Irelyne Lavery Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 5:30 pm
Click to play video: 'How King Charles III’s coronation ceremony could differ from Queen Elizabeth II’s'
How King Charles III’s coronation ceremony could differ from Queen Elizabeth II’s
Anticipation is building and preparations are underway for the coronation for King Charles III, scheduled for May 6. Crystal Goomansingh explains how this ceremony could differ from the one held for his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II – Jan 2, 2023

Three months ahead of the planned ceremonies in May, the Buckingham Palace has unveiled the official emblem of the coronation for Britain’s King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

As a tribute to Charles’ love “of the natural world,” the emblem showcases the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland — together the flowers form the shape of St. Edward’s Crown, with which Charles will be crowned during the ceremony on May 6.

Read more: King Charles’ coronation to be celebrated with concert, street parties, light shows

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The emblem also has the colours red, white and blue of the union flag.

Created by Sir Jony Ive, a British designer who was formerly the chief design officer at Apple, and his collective LoveFrom, the emblem “symbolizes and celebrates the historic beginning of the new reign,” a statement released Friday by the Buckingham Palace, said.

Story continues below advertisement
king charles coronation emblem View image in full screen
The official emblem for the upcoming coronation of King Charles III this May, provided by Buckingham Palace. Buckingham Palace

“It is such an honour to be able to contribute to this remarkable national occasion, and our team is so very proud of this work. The design was inspired by King Charles’ love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world,” Ive said.

Trending Now

“The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom. The gentle modesty of these natural forms combine to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion.”

Click to play video: 'King Charles, Camilla meet actors Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney during visit to Wrexham'
King Charles, Camilla meet actors Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney during visit to Wrexham

Charles, 74, automatically became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last September.

Story continues below advertisement

He is now the oldest person to ever assume the throne.

The formal Coronation ceremony will take place at London’s Westminster Abbey and will follow the traditional pageantry used for anointing monarchs over the last 1,000 years.

The emblem, according to Buckingham Palace, will also be used for all official merchandise commemorating Charles’ coronation across digital and social media.

— with files from Reuters

Royal FamilyPrince HarryQueen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth IIqueen elizabeth deathking charlesbritish royal familyKing Charles IIIKing charles coronationbritish royal family newscoronation emblem king charlesking charles coronation emblemking charles III cornation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

