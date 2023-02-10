Man charged after October fatal crash involving child near Fort Macleod

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have charged a 38-year-old man in connection with an October 2022 crash between a van and a semi truck that left a five-year-old child dead.

On Oct. 21, 2022, at 8:58 p.m., Fort Macleod RCMP were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 3 in Fort Macleod, Alta.

Police, along with the local fire department and EMS, attended the scene.

In a news release, RCMP said a preliminary investigation found that a Dodge Caravan was travelling east on Highway 3 when it collided with a semi-truck and trailer that was crossing Highway 3 and heading south on Highway 2.

The man driving the van, along with two young children, were injured. All three were transported to hospital, with both kids in serious, life-threatening condition. RCMP said the five-year-old child died later from their injuries.

At the time of the crash, RCMP said the driver of the semi-truck had no injuries.

On Friday, RCMP said Ryan Scott Potts, 38, from Brocket, Alta., was charged with numerous offences, including:

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death;

Impaired Operation of Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm;

Impaired Operation of Motor Vehicle;

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death;

Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm;

Operation of Motor Vehicle while Prohibited;

Criminal Negligence Causing Death;

Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm; and

Drive Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

Potts currently has numerous outstanding warrants for his arrest, RCMP said, and his whereabouts is not known.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Fort Macleod RCMP at (404) 553-7220 or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.*