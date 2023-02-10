Menu

Traffic

Six-foot wide sinkhole closes Fernhill Drive in Middlesex County, OPP say

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 12:41 pm
Six-foot wide sinkhole closes Fernhill Drive in Middlesex County, OPP say - image
Ontario Provincial Police / Twitter

An approximately six-foot-wide sinkhole has prompted the closure of a county road in Middlesex Centre, OPP said on Friday.

Police said that the large sinkhole was reported early Friday on Fernhill Drive.

Const. Jeff Hare said in a video posted on Twitter that no collisions were reported and the road is closed between Wood Road and Poplar Hill Road.

“The road is expected to be closed here for at least today [and] probably into tomorrow,” he said Friday. “Thankfully, it’s not a well-travelled road.”
Hare said that “with the interesting winter we’ve had so far with the freeze, thaw, freeze, thaw, these [sinkholes] could be the result as well as potholes on some of our asphalt roads.”

Travellers who come across potholes or sinkholes in the area can contact Middlesex County OPP at 519-434-7321.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceMiddlesex Countyroad closureMiddlesex CentreSink HoleFernhill Drive
