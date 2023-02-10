Menu

Crime

Barrie police arrest man after reports of early morning lurking

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 2:10 pm
Barrie Police logo. View image in full screen
Barrie Police logo. Via Twitter @BarriePolice

A Barrie man has been arrested after police say they received reports of a man lurking outside different homes early Friday morning.

Around 4:40 a.m., police responded to a Hickling Trail home after a suspicious man was seen by a homeowner looking into their front window.

Police were unable to locate the man but received a similar call a short time later.

Less than half an hour after the first call, police were contacted about a similar incident on Hopkins Road.

Police were able to locate a man matching the description as he stood in front of a home on Hickling Trail.

Officers say the man was uncooperative with police when they tried to confirm his identity, and as a result, the suspect was arrested for obstructing police and two counts of trespassing at night.

A few minutes passed, and police say the man eventually revealed his identity.

The officers discovered that he was wanted on outstanding warrants for failure to comply with a probation order and failure to comply with an undertaking.

A 29-year-old man from Barrie with no fixed address was transported to Barrie police headquarters, where he remains in custody for a bail hearing that is scheduled for later Friday.

