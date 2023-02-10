Kelowna firefighters douse two ‘suspicious’ downtown fires within hours each other

Send this page to someone via email

Within a matter of hours, Kelowna Fire Department was dispatched to two condos where smoke could be seen.

Smoke was seen rising from a multi-storey building under construction at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of St. Paul Street.

“First crews arrived on scene very quickly because the station is just down the street and they found light smoke coming from the building,” deputy fire chief Dwight Seymour said, adding later the fire was on the first floor.

“They were able to access the building very quickly and found a concrete room with fire in some construction supplies. They’re able to extinguish it very quickly.”

Seymour said there wasn’t anybody at the scene other than the security personnel and the cause is considered suspicious.

Before 6 a.m. Friday, another fire was reported in the 400 block of Bernard Avenue.

“The first arriving officer reports a fire in an alcove at the rear of the building,” the fire department said in a press release.

“The fire was quickly knocked down before it could extend into the rest of the structure. The building’s fire alarm alerted other businesses to the fire and the few business occupants of the building safely evacuated without injury. Crews gained access to two affected units of the building to confirm there was no extension and ventilated both units.”

There was moderate fire damage to the exterior of the structure and minor smoke damage to the interior of the two affected units.

The fire is suspicious in nature and will be investigated by KFD and RCMP on Friday.