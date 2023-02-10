Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. pulls ahead in Atlantic Canadian race to supply Germany with green energy

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2023 11:51 am
Click to play video: 'Can hydrogen be the fuel of the future?'
Can hydrogen be the fuel of the future?
The federal and Alberta governments are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in a hydrogen facility northeast of Edmonton. Brent Lakeman is the director of the Hydrogen Initiative at Edmonton Global. He joined Global News at Noon Edmonton to discuss the industry’s future and what this investment means for the region’s economy – Nov 14, 2022

The Nova Scotia government has approved the first phase of a green hydrogen and ammonia operation led by EverWind Fuels in Cape Breton.

The first phase includes the construction of a 300-megawatt hydrogen electrolysis plant and an ammonia production facility in the community of Port Hawkesbury, N.S.

EverWind said in a news release that the $6-billion project will be the first industrial-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia operation in North America.

Read more: Nova Scotia sets five gigawatt target for offshore wind power by 2030

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The release says the approval puts the company on track to produce and export green ammonia to German buyers by 2025.

Trending Now

That goal comes from a pact to create a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain between Canada and Germany signed by the two countries last August in the western Newfoundland town of Stephenville.

Story continues below advertisement

Stephenville and its surrounding area is the site of a hydrogen and ammonia project proposal led by seafood billionaire John Risley and his company World Energy GH2.

Read more: Canada-Germany hydrogen pact ‘difficult’ in the short-run, transit advocates say

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Though the Newfoundland and Labrador government is still assessing the project’s environmental impacts, Stephenville Mayor Tom Rose has said construction has begun on access roads and wind-measurement towers.

People concerned about the project’s environment impact have been regularly protesting at the worksite.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2023.

Green EnergyGreen HydrogenCanada green hydrogenEnergy Dealeverwind fuelsnova scotia green hydrogenCanada Germany dealCanada Germany green hydrogenCape Breton green hydrogengreen ammonia
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers