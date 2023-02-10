Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan RCMP hunt for three suspects in break-in, suspicious death

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 10:04 am
Police are investigating a break-in and a suspicious death that happened south of Stockholm. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a break-in and a suspicious death that happened south of Stockholm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a suspicious death and a break-in at a home 20 kilometres south of Stockholm and Esterhazy.

Police received a call shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, and the initial investigation found three men broke into the residence.

A man who lived in the home was found dead, and a woman was found injured and transported to the hospital.

Police said the suspects stole at least one firearm and the homeowner’s vehicle and fled the area.

The vehicle was later found abandoned and on fire.

Officers say they don’t have any other information as the investigation is in the initial stages and is ongoing.

Anyone seeing suspicious activity is asked to call 9-1-1.

