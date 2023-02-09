Menu

Crime

Royal Alexandra Hospital briefly locked down after gun threat called in

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 10:13 pm
File photo of Edmonton's Royal Alexandra Hospital. View image in full screen
File photo of Edmonton's Royal Alexandra Hospital. Vinesh Pratap, Global News

The Royal Alexandra Hospital was placed on lockdown and police were called in after a threatening call was made to the central Edmonton medical facility.

An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said late Thursday afternoon, staff at the Royal Alex received threats of gun violence from an outside caller, “who became aggressive during a telephone conversation.”

As a result, administrators placed the major hospital on lockdown and notified police.

Alberta Health Services said it was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of staff and patients.

EPS said officers responded and provided a police presence inside and outside of the hospital. There appears to be no threat to public safety at this time, police said in an evening update, and AHS said the lockdown ended just before 6 p.m.

“Like all Alberta Health Services facilities, the hospital has robust plans to address such situations to provide a coordinated response and ensure continuity of care in a safe environment,” a statement from AHS said.

Edmonton police said members, however, remained on scene into Thursday evening.

