RCMP are investigating after a fire at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise damaged more than a dozen cars.

Flames tore through the parking garage at the hotel and luxury resort Wednesday night.

View image in full screen Remains of cars after a fire hit a parking garage at Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise on Feb. 8, 2023. Alberta RCMP

RCMP said there were no injuries, but 14 cars went up in flames.

Investigators are still trying to determine a cause, but don’t believe the fire is suspicious at this time.

Remains of cars after a fire tore through a parking garage at Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise on Feb. 8, 2023. Alberta RCMP

More to come…