1 dead in Highway 5 crash south of Barriere, B.C.

One person has died and another was taken to hospital following a highway crash that involved three vehicles in B.C.’s Southern Interior on Thursday.

RCMP say the crash happened at 12:08 p.m. on Highway 5, just south of Barriere, and that it involved two commercial vehicles and a pickup truck.

The driver of one vehicle died in the incident, with police adding that one passenger was taken to hospital.

Police from Barriere, Clearwater and BC Highway Patrol from Kamloops were on the scene, along with crash analysts.

⛔ REMINDER – #BCHwy5 – Vehicle incident between Clough road and Agate Bay has the road closed in BOTH directions. Assessment in progress. #BarriereBC #KamloopsBC #LittleFortBC A detour is available via #BCHwy24 ℹ️ For more info:https://t.co/F5QWvcOIGV — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 9, 2023

The highway was closed between Clough Road and Agate Bay Road, a distance of 7.8 kilometres. A detour was put into effect, though it’s not known when the highway will be reopened to traffic.

“BC Highway Patrol has assumed conduct of the investigation which is in the early stages,” said police. “At this point in the investigation, there is no indication of any criminality as a contributing factor.”

Barriere is a small community of around 1,700 people and is located about an hour north of Kamloops.

For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.