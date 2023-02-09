Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead in Highway 5 crash south of Barriere, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 7:20 pm
A map showing the location of the fatal crash along Highway 5, south of Barriere, B.C., on Thursday. View image in full screen
A map showing the location of the fatal crash along Highway 5, south of Barriere, B.C., on Thursday. DriveBC

One person has died and another was taken to hospital following a highway crash that involved three vehicles in B.C.’s Southern Interior on Thursday.

RCMP say the crash happened at 12:08 p.m. on Highway 5, just south of Barriere, and that it involved two commercial vehicles and a pickup truck.

Read more: Fatal crash closes Highway 5 in McLure, B.C.

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The driver of one vehicle died in the incident, with police adding that one passenger was taken to hospital.

Police from Barriere, Clearwater and BC Highway Patrol from Kamloops were on the scene, along with crash analysts.

Story continues below advertisement

The highway was closed between Clough Road and Agate Bay Road, a distance of 7.8 kilometres. A detour was put into effect, though it’s not known when the highway will be reopened to traffic.

Trending Now

“BC Highway Patrol has assumed conduct of the investigation which is in the early stages,” said police. “At this point in the investigation, there is no indication of any criminality as a contributing factor.”

Click to play video: 'Semi leaves highway, crashes into Sorrento, B.C. house'
Semi leaves highway, crashes into Sorrento, B.C. house

Barriere is a small community of around 1,700 people and is located about an hour north of Kamloops.

For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

Click to play video: 'Man filmed riding on outside of dump truck in Maple Ridge'
Man filmed riding on outside of dump truck in Maple Ridge
RCMPTrafficKamloopsBC Interiorsouthern interiorHighway 5BC Highway Patrolfatal highway crashbarriereSemi truck crashfatal Highway 5 crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers