Top seeds still perfect at Viterra Championship

It was smooth sailing for all the top seeds again on day two of the Manitoba men’s curling championship in Neepawa.

There were no major upsets once again as all of the top five seeds stayed perfect at the Viterra Championship to advance to A-Event qualifying games.

Top seed Matt Dunstone needed to score a single point in the 10th end to defeat Beausejour’s Justin Richter 5-4.

Second seed Reid Carruthers made quick work of the Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club’s Joey Witherspoon with a 9-4 victory in just seven ends.

Third seed Ryan Wiebe picked up a 7-5 victory over Gladstone’s Jeff Stewart.

Fourth seed Corey Chambers stole a single point in the 10th end to knock off the Assiniboine’s Steen Sigurdson 6-5.

Fort Rouge’s Braden Calvert, the fifth seed, advanced with a 10-3 win over Tanner Lott.

The four A-Event qualifying games are now set where the first four playoff berths will be up for grabs. Dunstone will take on the Assiniboine’s Brett Walter, Carruthers will face Brandon’s Steve Irwin, Wiebe is up against the Thistle’s Riley Smith, while Chambers will tangle with Calvert in a battle between the fourth and fifth seeds.

The original 32-team field was chopped down by two more on Thursday morning, with just 26 rinks still standing.

Baldur’s Grant Shewfelt and Beausejour’s Wayne Ewasko were both eliminated with a second loss.

B-Event contests continue on Thursday night, while the qualifying games are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Friday at the Yellowhead Community Rec Centre.