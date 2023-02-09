Trudeau to pay respects to victims of deadly Quebec daycare bus crash at vigil

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will pay his respects to the young victims of Wednesday’s deadly bus crash into a Montreal-area daycare at a candlelit vigil Thursday evening.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau will attend the service at Eglise Catholique Sainte-Rose in Laval, just north of Montreal, being held in honour of the two four-year-olds killed and at least six other young children hospitalized in the crash.

Two of the four patients taken to Montreal’s Sainte-Justine children’s hospital were released Thursday morning, hospital officials said in a statement. The two others are in a “favourable” state of health, they added. Two other children injured in the attack were being treated at a Laval hospital.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning after a bus smashed into the front of Garderie Educative Ste-Rose daycare in Laval.

Pierre Ny St-Amand, a 51-year-old driver with the Laval transit corporation, was arrested at the scene and later charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Earlier Thursday, Quebec Premier Francois Legault and other political leaders visited the neighbourhood where the crash occurred to offer support to families and daycare workers affected by the tragedy.

3:19 Laval daycare bus crash: Legault tells community ‘we are with you’ during visit to crash site

Legault urged people to take advantage of mental health supports, including children and workers inside the daycare when the crash occurred, calling it important and necessary.

On Wednesday, the House of Commons held a moment of silence for the victims. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre began the day’s question period by asking Trudeau in French what supports the federal government was offering to the people of Quebec who have been impacted.

Trudeau said all Canadians are thinking of the families affected in Laval.

“Our hearts go out to them, nothing can erase the pain and the suffering that these families and that community are going through right now,” Trudeau said, also speaking in French.

“We will be there to support them in the days and the months and the years to come as they go through this unimaginable suffering.”

Trudeau thanked the first responders who were called to the scene and all those offering help to those involved.

“We will continue to keep them close to our hearts and in our prayers,” Trudeau said during his remarks in the House of Commons.

—With files from Teresa Wright and the Canadian Press