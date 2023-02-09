Two children released from hospital in Montreal-area daycare bus attack 

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal health officials say two young children who were injured after a transit driver smashed a city bus into a Laval daycare have been released from hospital Thursday.

A pair of four-year-old children were killed in the crash, while six others were hospitalized with serious injuries after the alleged attack Wednesday morning.

The Sainte-Justine pediatric hospital in Montreal confirmed that two of the four young patients transferred into its care have since been released. The two other children are in a “favourable” state of health, the hospital said in a statement.

“We continue to offer psychosocial support to their families.” Two other children injured in the attack were being treated at a Laval hospital.

The news comes as Quebec Premier François Legault will visit the site north of Montreal. He will be joined by the leaders of the opposition parties Thursday to offer support to the families and daycare workers affected by the tragedy.

Pierre Ny St-Amand, 51, was allegedly driving the bus when it careened into the Garderie Éducative Ste-Rose early Wednesday. Laval police arrested him at the scene, where bystanders allegedly subdued him until authorities arrived.

The accused faces a total of nine charges — including two counts of first-degree murder. He has also been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

St-Amand appeared in court by videoconference late in the afternoon and he is expected to return to court on Feb. 17.

Flowers, teddies and a command post

Police have set up a command post near the daycare, where psychological support workers are on hand to provide assistance to anyone who needs it.

A makeshift memorial was also created near the scene of the crash, where Laval residents laid flowers in the snow and along the hood of police vehicles. Some also gathered near the daycare early Thursday.

A small vigil was held outside a church in the area late Wednesday, where those in attendance lit candles and brought stuffed animals to honour the young victims. A second event will be held Thursday night at the same location for those who want to gather, according to the City of Laval.

The provincial legislature and Laval’s flags were lowered to half mast. Laval’s health authority has also set up psychological support for those affected by the tragedy and urged anyone who needs help to call 811.

Outside of Quebec, a sombre moment of silence was held Wednesday in the House of Commons. The CN Tower in Toronto was also dimmed for five minutes at the top of each hour in tribute to the victims and their families.

— with files from The Canadian Press