Former B.C. premier John Horgan announces he’s stepping down as MLA

After 18 years in the legislature, including five years as B.C. premier, John Horgan said he’s moving on from his career in politics.

Horgan took to the floor of the chamber to make his final statement as an MLA Thursday afternoon.

Horgan told reporters in a media scrum ahead of the floor speech of his plans.

Horgan will be stepping down as the MLA for Langford-Juan De Fuca sometime in March.

Last June, after becoming the longest-serving NDP premier in B.C. history, Horgan announced he would be stepping down from the top job.

Horgan, who underwent surgery in 2021 as part of a battle with cancer, said he’s not retiring and will be taking on other work.

“I have tried over 18 years in this place as an MLA, 30 years working here, 63 years drawing breath to try and make it better every day for the people around me,” he said.

“I want to thank you all for allowing me to take a step to say today how important that has been for me, for my family, and for my community. I loved every minute of it.”

Horgan said he will finish up next month.

