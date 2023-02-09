Over $73K of illegal drugs seized in London and Woodstock, Ont.

Police seized more than $73,000 worth of illegal drugs in London, Ont., and Woodstock, Ont., earlier this week.
Read more: London, Ont. man, 47, arrested on child pornography charges, police say
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
On Thursday, police say officers executed search warrants at residences and vehicles in both cities and seized the following items:
- 332 grams of suspected cocaine
- 401 grams of suspected methamphetamine
- 24.5 five-milligram oxycodone pills
- nine cellphones
- $5,195 in Canadian currency
- $195 in American currency
- five digital scales
Yonas Rezene, 25, of London, and Maria Dedato, 25, of Woodstock, have been jointly charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Amanail Tewelde, 30, of London, has been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a Schedule I substance.
Comments