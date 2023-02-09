Over $73K of illegal drugs seized in London and Woodstock, Ont.

See more sharing options

Police seized more than $73,000 worth of illegal drugs in London, Ont., and Woodstock, Ont., earlier this week.

On Thursday, police say officers executed search warrants at residences and vehicles in both cities and seized the following items:

332 grams of suspected cocaine

401 grams of suspected methamphetamine

24.5 five-milligram oxycodone pills

nine cellphones

$5,195 in Canadian currency

$195 in American currency

five digital scales

Yonas Rezene, 25, of London, and Maria Dedato, 25, of Woodstock, have been jointly charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Amanail Tewelde, 30, of London, has been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a Schedule I substance.