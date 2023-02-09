Edmonton police lay charges after seizing $930K worth of cash and drugs, including 8.5kg of cocaine

Send this page to someone via email

Two Alberta men and a Saskatchewan man are facing dozens of charges in connection with a series of large drug seizures announced by the Edmonton Police Service on Thursday.

In a news release, the EPS said the latest drug seizure in connection with the investigation occurred earlier this month.

Police said the charges stem from an investigation that began in July. They said investigators believed two men were using a vacant home in Edmonton’s Glenora neighbourhood to store drugs and guns.

On Nov. 2, police said officers executed a pair of search warrants: one at the Glenora home and another at a residence in the Cameron Heights neighbourhood.

As a result of those searches, police said officers seized a large amount of drugs, including 8.5 kilograms of cocaine, over 11,000 Xanax pills and over 250 oyxcodone pill. They also found eight handguns and ammunition.

“Of the firearms seized, two were listed as stolen and two were smuggled into Canada, including one that was determined to be linked to a November 2021 west Edmonton shooting and one that had a 3D printed frame and was converted to function as fully automatic,” the EPS said.

“Investigators have since determined that neither suspect had a valid possession and acquisition licence.”

Police said on Feb. 2, EPS officers helped Saskatchewan RCMP gang task force members execute a search warrant at another Glenora home.

“During the search warrant, police learned that a two-year-old child was living in the residence,” police said. “The EPS child-at-risk response team was subsequently called in to assist, and the child was placed in the care of family.”

Robert Trach, 59, of North Battleford, Sask., has been charged with a number of offences, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Adam Salah Johma, 53, of Edmonton, has been charged with drug and firearms-related offences.

A 34-year-old man, whose identity police did not disclose to protect the identity of the child found at the Glenora home, also faces drug and firearms charges as well as child endangerment and arson charges.

Police are scheduled to hold a news conference about the seizure at 2 p.m. on Thursday.